Empowering marginalised girls: The United Kingdom’s Girls’ Education Challenge

The Girls’ Education Challenge (GEC) is the largest global fund supporting the education of marginalised girls in 17 countries across Sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia. It employs a girl-focused, adaptive and intersectional approach to improve access to education and livelihood opportunities for girls affected by poverty and discriminatory gender social norms. GEC’s partnership with CAMFED, a pan-African consortium of non-governmental organisations (NGOs) in Tanzania, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Malawi and Ghana, has increased education and livelihood opportunities for marginalised girls.

This content is part of TIPs In Practice series on poverty and inequalities developed in collaboration with the Development Co-operation Report 2024: Tackling poverty and inequalities through the green transition.