Developing a pool of external evaluators for Korea’s loan operations

Practical work encourages students’ involvement. The fact that the course was a project linked to an actual evaluation motivated many students to select the course. Since not all students participate in the fieldwork, which ideally involves four to five students and three to four researchers, the forthcoming evaluation recommended that students who do not take part in the on-site evaluation should be involved in stakeholder interviews in Korea. The focus of the second phase of the programme in 2024 will be on strengthening activities in Korea such as special lectures by technical experts and visits to KEXIM and other centres.