Czechia integrates projects for better impact in the Aragvi Protected Landscape

“Sustainable development of the Area of Aragvi Protected Landscape”, launched in 2018, provides tailor-made solutions to challenges in multiple sectors. In this way, it meets the social and economic needs of local communities, while protecting natural and cultural heritage.

Initially, it had three key targets: community tourism and organic agriculture; social services such as health care and education; and inclusive and sustainable governance of the protected area.

With co-financing from Austria, the programme now mobilises strategies and funding instruments from both Czech and Slovak development co‑operation for a total budget of USD 3 million to: