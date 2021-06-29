Context-sensitive remote monitoring: A practical guide

Projects have integrated remote monitoring practices into their monitoring, evaluation and learning plans, both at the proposal stage as well as the implementation phase. These changes are primarily due to the large dissemination of the guidelines and the clear direction on remote monitoring arrangements provided by Cordaid’s Planning, Monitoring, Evaluation, Accountability and Learning (PMEAL) team at the bidding and proposal stage of development projects.

Fewer reporting gaps have been identified in Cordaid’s database since the application of the guidelines and there have been fewer delays in meeting reporting deadlines. The data that has been collected is of sufficient quality.

Monitoring and evaluation risks due to context or conflict restrictions are becoming part of the quarterly risk matrix and country offices are more aware of the risks of underreporting and inferior data.