Cascading standard results indicators across organisations

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) introduced 7 operational priorities in its new long-term strategic framework, Strategy 2030. These priorities focus ADB support on:

1. addressing remaining poverty and reducing inequalities 2. accelerating progress in gender equality 3. tackling climate change, building climate and disaster resilience, and enhancing environmental sustainability 4. making cities more livable 5. promoting rural development and food security 6. strengthening governance and institutional capacity 7. fostering regional co‑operation and integration.

ADB’s corporate results framework (CRF) has been aligned with its long-term strategy since 2008. The CRF is updated regularly and used as the primary tool for measuring and monitoring strategy execution. Although the CRF contained selected indicators for reporting on development results, the ADB faced a challenge: How to to measure, monitor and report on the contribution of ADB-supported programming towards achieving the far more comprehensive 7 operational priorities? The information generated needed to meet the needs of shareholders and the public, yet remain feasible for ADB staff and clients to provide.