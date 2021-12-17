Benin and Estonia’s e-government partnership

The first phase of the co-operation focused on setting up the e-government architecture and related organisational framework in Benin. This included:

establishing the interoperability framework ensuring that public sector organisations can share and reuse information for more effective public service delivery

reviewing the legislative framework so that it corresponds to the needs of a digital society

conducting an inventory of existing public sector information systems and databases

training public sector officials.

In addition, a data exchange solution for public authorities (Unified eXchange Platform) was implemented based on X-Road, the open-source technology used in Estonia.

In the second phase, a one-stop shop portal was developed and launched at https://service-public.bj enabling citizens and businesses to access public services and other relevant information. The technical solution was provided in co-operation with private sector companies: Cybernetica from Estonia and Open SI from Benin.

Throughout the process, the e-Governance Academy acted as an advisor to the Beninese government on a wide range of topics related to co-ordination and e-government structure. They also involved private sector partners for the technical implementation and practical training. Specific emphasis was placed on training activities, to increase the skills of Beninese public sector officials and guarantee the sustainability of the results.