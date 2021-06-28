Advancing policy priorities with the Green Climate Fund using a co-ordinated approach

Denmark has been an active member of the GCF’s 24-member Board since it was established in 2012 where it shares a seat with the Netherlands and Luxembourg on an agreed rotation basis.

Denmark has an organisation strategy in place for the GCF as it does for other top-funded multilateral organisations. The strategy was developed jointly by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) and the Ministry of Climate, Energy and Utilities (MCEU). The strategy is published on MFA’s website.

Initial goals for Denmark’s engagement with the GCF included allowing the Fund to become operational and then to strengthen its focus on climate change adaptation. In line with previous strategies, the current 2021-23 organisation strategy sets out the following strategic priorities: i) maximising impacts of investments; ii) increasing the efficiency of the Board; iii) ensuring country ownership; and iv) strengthening safeguards and gender mainstreaming.

Denmark is jointly represented at the Board by one staff member from the MFA and one from the MCEU, ensuring close co-ordination between the two ministries. Denmark’s contribution to the GCF comes from the Climate Envelope, based on a shared initiative between MFA and MCEU.

The organisation strategy also commits the MFA and MCEU to collecting inputs on funding proposals and to monitoring the implementation of the Danish priorities with the GCF from Danish embassies, technical bodies (e.g. the Ministry of Environment and the Danish Energy Agency), Danish and partner countries’ civil society organisations, local governments, and the private sector.