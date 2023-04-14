A multi-level policy dialogue for more effective decentralised development co-operation in Germany

The German federal government, states and municipalities collaborated on a year-long multi-level study by the OECD to improve the co-ordination, financing, policies and partnerships in support of DDC. The study included targeted surveys, policy dialogues, peer reviews (i.e. Spain, France, Belgium and Italy) and capacity-building workshops. It also provided data, evidence and examples of DDC activities, including:

the landscape and role of DDC actors and local stakeholders

the core motivations of cities and regions to take part in international development co-operation

the geographical focus of DDC activities

the range of (co-)financing schemes

the main multi-level governance gaps hindering DDC effectiveness as well as the mechanisms to bridge them

the types of DDC returns on investment for local authorities and their transaction costs

the impact and long-term sustainability of DDC interventions.

To ensure that guidance provided to Germany was underpinned by the latest evidence and research, three workshops were held with OECD peer reviewers. These brought together experts from relevant institutions and focused on three key areas: 1) policies; 2) multi-level governance; and 3) data, monitoring and evaluation.