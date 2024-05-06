A mechanism to promote trade-offs and synergies: AFD's sustainable development mechanism

To implement the Agenda 2030 and achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), development co-operation must maximise synergies between the SDGs and resolve any tensions that may exist between them. At present, there are over 200 methodologies to guide the financing of sustainable development and efforts are underway to align this finance with the Paris Agreement, while ensuring that it is compatible with a socially just future. AFD’s Sustainable Development Analysis and Opinion Mechanism, introduced in 2014, is an ex ante project analysis tool aimed at guiding projects towards greater sustainability. It is a good example of how to ensure that financing for development is aligned with the SDGs.