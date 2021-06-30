A global network of regional centres to promote sustainable energy

Centres have become relevant regional institutions. The centres are hosted by institutions or member states in the respective regions, enjoy high-level support from energy ministries and are well connected at regional and international levels.

Centres respond to the needs of national governments. The centres provide technical and policy advice and concrete implementation activities, support regional co-ordination as well as investment and entrepreneurship promotion and facilitate knowledge exchange and capacity building, for example, through short-term training and information programmes. To maximise benefits, they also facilitate the integration of other development programmes into existing regional initiatives.

Despite progress, financial sustainability has not yet been achieved. Most centres are actively mobilising resources, generating income by providing payable services, or have succeeded in gaining support from other bilateral providers based on good performance. However, most centres still largely depend on financial contributions from international co-operation partners. In some cases, national legislation does not allow for communal (regional) budgeting.