Development Co-operation Reviews: United Kingdom 1998

The OECD Development Assistance Committee's 1998 review of the UK's development aid programs and policies. It finds that the United Kingdom is changing its approach to international development policy. The new British Government, elected in May 1997, has created a Department for International Development (DFID), headed by a Secretary of State within the Cabinet. This body has a much wider range of responsibilities than its predecessors, notably in ensuring the coherence of all British policies affecting development. For the first time in two decades, the government issued a White Paper on International Development. This document commits the government to the goal of halving the proportion of people living in extreme poverty by 2015, along with other key international development goals. In its triennial review of British aid policies and programmes, the OECD Development Assistance Committee (DAC) welcomed the United Kingdom's new policies. It viewed the creation of DFID, with its broader responsibilities covering the whole range of bilateral and multilateral aid, the emphasis on strengthened international co-ordination, and the new role in securing consistency across all British policies affecting development as promising steps. The DAC also noted that in focusing its efforts on the eradication of extreme poverty, DFID, like its DAC partners, will need to emphasize the shaping of its programmes and the testing of their outputs with respect to their impact on the poor.