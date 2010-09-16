The current Detailed Review Paper (DRP) has been developed under the Validation Management Groups for Ecotoxicity Testing (VMGeco) and Non-Animal testing (VMG NA). The DRP focuses on estrogen and androgen in vitro receptor and transcriptional activation (TA) assays available for fish species and does not attempt to include additional wildlife taxa such as mammals, amphibians, reptiles, birds, or the invertebrates
Detailed Review Paper on Environmental Endocrine Disruptor Screening: The Use of Estrogen and Androgen Receptor Binding and Transactivation Assays in Fish
OECD Series on Testing and Assessment