This book is a compilation devoted to high quality school and university buildings from 21 countries. Full-colour photographs and plans illustrate the 55 educational facilities selected by an international jury in recognition of their forward-looking response to the changing environment of teaching and learning. Readers will also find an overview of activities of the OECD Programme on Educational Building in the context of lifelong learning, carried out in collaboration with other organisations specialised in teaching, research and resource management.
Designs for Learning
55 Exemplary Educational Facilities