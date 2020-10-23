Skip to main content
Designing fossil fuel subsidy reforms in OECD and G20 countries

A robust sequential approach methodology
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/d888f461-en
Authors
Assia Elgouacem
Tags
OECD Environment Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Elgouacem, A. (2020), “Designing fossil fuel subsidy reforms in OECD and G20 countries: A robust sequential approach methodology”, OECD Environment Working Papers, No. 168, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/d888f461-en.
