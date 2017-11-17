Skip to main content
Designing fan charts for GDP growth forecasts to better reflect downturn risks

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/e86f1bfc-en
Authors
David Turner
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Turner, D. (2017), “Designing fan charts for GDP growth forecasts to better reflect downturn risks”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1428, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/e86f1bfc-en.
