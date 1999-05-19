Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Description of National Innovation Surveys Carried Out, or Foreseen, in 1997-99 in OECD Non-CIS-2 Participants and NESTI Observer Countries

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/651678082118
Authors
Geneviève Muzart
Tags
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Muzart, G. (1999), “Description of National Innovation Surveys Carried Out, or Foreseen, in 1997-99 in OECD Non-CIS-2 Participants and NESTI Observer Countries”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers, No. 1999/01, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/651678082118.
Go to top