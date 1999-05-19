Description of National Innovation Surveys Carried Out, or Foreseen, in 1997-99 in OECD Non-CIS-2 Participants and NESTI Observer Countries

Following the revision of the Oslo Manual (1997) and the preparation of the second Community Innovation Survey (CIS-2), a number of OECD and NESTI observer countries have carried out (or are preparing) new innovation surveys. According to national policy needs, these new national innovation surveys may or may not fully follow the Oslo Manual methodology and/or the proposed CIS-2 questionnaire prepared by EUROSTAT in co-operation with national experts and the OECD.

The following document is intended to provide the main characteristics of national innovation surveys carried out (or intended to be carried out) in 1997-99 in OECD non-CIS-2 participants and NESTI observer countries. After a summary description of all national innovation surveys (including CIS-2 participants), more detailed information is presented by country for non-CIS-2 participants. This basic information will be helpful in evaluating the extent to which internationally comparable information could be expected from ...