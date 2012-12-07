Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Debt and Macroeconomic Stability: Case studies

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k8xb76b34r7-en
Authors
Rossana Merola
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Merola, R. (2012), “Debt and Macroeconomic Stability: Case studies”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1004, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k8xb76b34r7-en.
Go to top