Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Current Issues in Managing Government Debt and Assets

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg0kp6s6c0s-en
Authors
Łukasz Rawdanowicz, Eckhard Wurzel, Patrice Ollivaud
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Rawdanowicz, Ł., E. Wurzel and P. Ollivaud (2011), “Current Issues in Managing Government Debt and Assets”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 923, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg0kp6s6c0s-en.
Go to top