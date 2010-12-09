Skip to main content
Current Account Imbalances in the Euro Area

A Comparative Perspective
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5km33svj7pxs-en
Authors
Sebastian Barnes, Jeremy Lawson, Artur Radziwill
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Barnes, S., J. Lawson and A. Radziwill (2010), “Current Account Imbalances in the Euro Area: A Comparative Perspective”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 826, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5km33svj7pxs-en.
