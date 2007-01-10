Skip to main content
CSR and Trade: Informing Consumers about Social and Environmental Conditions of Globalised Production

Part I
Policy paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/246322000033
Authors
Barbara Fliess, Hyung-Jong Lee, Olivia L. Dubreuil, Osvaldo R. Agatiello
Tags
OECD Trade Policy Papers
Cite this content as:

Fliess, B. et al. (2007), “CSR and Trade: Informing Consumers about Social and Environmental Conditions of Globalised Production: Part I”, OECD Trade Policy Papers, No. 47, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/246322000033.
