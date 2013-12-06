Skip to main content
Cross-Country Spillovers from Fiscal Consolidations

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5k3txn1mbw8x-en
Antoine Goujard
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Goujard, A. (2013), “Cross-Country Spillovers from Fiscal Consolidations”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1099, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k3txn1mbw8x-en.
