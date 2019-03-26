Skip to main content
Cross-country evidence on the impact of decentralisation and school autonomy on educational performance

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/c3d9b314-en
Authors
Carlos Xabel Lastra-Anadón, Sonia Mukherjee
Tags
OECD Working Papers on Fiscal Federalism
Cite this content as:

Lastra-Anadón, C. and S. Mukherjee (2019), “Cross-country evidence on the impact of decentralisation and school autonomy on educational performance”, OECD Working Papers on Fiscal Federalism, No. 26, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/c3d9b314-en.
