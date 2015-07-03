Skip to main content
Cross-country evidence on start-up dynamics

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5jrxtkb9mxtb-en
Flavio Calvino, Chiara Criscuolo, Carlo Menon
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers
Calvino, F., C. Criscuolo and C. Menon (2015), “Cross-country evidence on start-up dynamics”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers, No. 2015/06, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jrxtkb9mxtb-en.
