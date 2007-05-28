Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Cross-Country Analysis of Efficiency in OECD Health Care Sectors

Options for Research
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/178861806081
Authors
Unto Häkkinen, Isabelle Joumard
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Häkkinen, U. and I. Joumard (2007), “Cross-Country Analysis of Efficiency in OECD Health Care Sectors: Options for Research”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 554, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/178861806081.
Go to top