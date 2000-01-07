This paper examines recent trends and drivers of cross-border mergers and acquisitions (M&As) which grew six-fold in 1991-98 and now account for more than 85% of foreign direct investment. They are prompted by a range of factors, including excess capacity and increased competition in traditional industries and new market opportunities in high-technology sectors. However, the main driver of M&As in place of greenfield investment is the need to acquire complementary intangible assets –technology, human resources, brand names, etc. In allowing for global industrial restructuring and efficiency gains, crossborder M&As can yield dividends in terms of company performance and profits. The extent to which they result in benefits for home and host countries is argued to be strongly influenced by policy frameworks ...
Cross-Border Mergers and Acquisitions
Their Role in Industrial Globalisation
Working paper
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers
Abstract
