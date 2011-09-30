The OECD Global Forum on Competition debated "Cross-Border Merger Control: Challenges for Developing and Emerging Economies” in February 2011. This document includes an executive summary of that debate and the documents from the meeting: an analytical note by the OECD and written submissions from Australia, Brazil, Bulgaria, Chile, China, Colombia, Croatia, the Czech Republic, the European Union, Finland, Japan, Korea, Lithuania, Mexico, Mongolia, the Competition Council of Morocco, the Moroccan Ministry of Economic and General Affairs, Pakistan, Poland, the Russian Federation, Senegal, Singapore, the Slovak Republic, South Africa, Switzerland, Chinese Taipei, Tunisia, Ukraine, the United Kingdom, the United States, BIAC, CUTS, and UNCTAD, as well as an aide-memoire of the discussion.
Cross-Border Merger Control
Challenges for Developing and Emerging Economies
Policy paper
OECD Roundtables on Competition Policy Papers
