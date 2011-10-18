The OECD Global Forum on Competition debated Crisis Cartels in February 2011. This document includes an executive summary, an analytical note by the OECD Secretariat and written submissions from Bulgaria, Colombia, Croatia, the European Union, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Japan, Jordan, Korea, Mongolia, Norway, Peru, Philippines, the Russian Federation, Senegal, Singapore, South Africa, Chinese Taipei, the United Kingdom, the United States and Zambia, as well as an aide-memoire of the discussion.