Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Credit Crises and the Shortcomings of Traditional Policy Responses

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k97gkd582vb-en
Authors
William R. White
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

White, W. (2012), “Credit Crises and the Shortcomings of Traditional Policy Responses”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 971, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k97gkd582vb-en.
Go to top