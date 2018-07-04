Skip to main content
Costa Rica: Restoring fiscal sustainability and setting the basis for a more growth-friendly and inclusive fiscal policy

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/a0669dc0-en
Authors
Sónia Araújo, Stéphanie Guichard
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
English
español

Cite this content as:

Araújo, S. and S. Guichard (2018), “Costa Rica: Restoring fiscal sustainability and setting the basis for a more growth-friendly and inclusive fiscal policy”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1484, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/a0669dc0-en.
