This Glossary explains the key elements required to classify corruption as a criminal act, according to three major international conventions: (1) the OECD Convention on Combating Bribery of Foreign Public Officials in International Business Transactions; (2) the Council of Europe’s Criminal Law Convention on Corruption; and (3) the United Nation’s Convention against Corruption.

The Glossary examines and elaborates on the requirements of the conventions and explains how they can be effectively introduced into the national legislation. The Glossary is also a practical tool for monitoring country compliance with the international anti-corruption conventions, as well as raising awareness of these conventions.