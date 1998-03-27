Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Corporate Governance: Improving Competitiveness and Access to Capital in Global Markets

A Report to the OECD by the Business Sector Advisory Group on Corporate Governance
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264162709-en
Authors
OECD
Tags

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

OECD (1998), Corporate Governance: Improving Competitiveness and Access to Capital in Global Markets: A Report to the OECD by the Business Sector Advisory Group on Corporate Governance, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264162709-en.
Go to top