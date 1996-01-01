Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Corporate Governance, Competition and Performance

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/536410876068
Authors
Colin Mayer
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Mayer, C. (1996), “Corporate Governance, Competition and Performance”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 164, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/536410876068.
Go to top