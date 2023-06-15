Skip to main content
Corporate cost of debt in the low-carbon transition

The effect of climate policies on firm financing and investment through the banking channel
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/35a3fbb7-en
Authors
Filippo Maria D’Arcangelo, Tobias Kruse, Mauro Pisu, Marco Tomasi
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

D’Arcangelo, F. et al. (2023), “Corporate cost of debt in the low-carbon transition: The effect of climate policies on firm financing and investment through the banking channel”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1761, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/35a3fbb7-en.
