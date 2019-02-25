Built on a dataset of almost 85 000 unique corporate bond issues by non-financial companies from 114 countries between 2000 and 2018, this paper documents a number of elevated risks and vulnerabilities associated with this development and looks at how the quality of today’s outstanding stock of corporate bonds differs from earlier credit cycles. Bond ratings, bondholder rights and repayment requirements are areas of particular focus.
Corporate Bond Markets in a Time of Unconventional Monetary Policy
OECD Capital Market Series