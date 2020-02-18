Corporate Bond Market Trends, Emerging Risks and Monetary Policy

By the end of 2019, the global outstanding stock of non-financial corporate bonds reached an all-time high of USD 13.5 trillion in real terms. This record amount is the result of an unprecedented build-up in corporate bond debt since 2008 and a further USD 2.1 trillion in borrowing by non-financial companies during 2019, in the wake of a return to more expansionary monetary policies early in the year. The new data in this report shows that, in comparison with previous credit cycles, today's stock of outstanding corporate bonds has lower overall rating quality, higher payback requirements, longer maturities and inferior investor protection.