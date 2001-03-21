Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Contributions of Financial Systems to Growth in OECD Countries

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/888167575648
Authors
Michael Leahy, Sebastian Schich, Gert Wehinger, Florian Pelgrin, Thorsteinn Thorgeirsson
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Leahy, M. et al. (2001), “Contributions of Financial Systems to Growth in OECD Countries”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 280, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/888167575648.
Go to top