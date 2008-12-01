The OECD Competition Committee debated issues related to the Construction Industry in June 2008. This document includes an executive summary and the documents from the meeting: an issues paper written by the Secretariat as well as written submissions from Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Indonesia, Israel, Japan, Korea, Lithuania, Netherlands, Poland, Russian Federation, Sweden, Switzerland, Chinese Taipei, Türkiye, and the United Kingdom.
Construction Industry
