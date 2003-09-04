Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Consolidating Germany's Finances

Issues in Public Sector Spending Reform
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/530550148634
Authors
Eckhard Wurzel
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Wurzel, E. (2003), “Consolidating Germany's Finances: Issues in Public Sector Spending Reform”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 366, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/530550148634.
Go to top