Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Consequences of Climate Change Damages for Economic Growth

A Dynamic Quantitative Assessment
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jz2bxb8kmf3-en
Authors
Rob Dellink, Elisa Lanzi, Jean Château, Francesco Bosello, Ramiro Parrado, Kelly de Bruin
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Dellink, R. et al. (2014), “Consequences of Climate Change Damages for Economic Growth: A Dynamic Quantitative Assessment”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1135, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jz2bxb8kmf3-en.
Go to top