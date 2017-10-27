Conditions for establishment of subsidiaries and branches in the provision of banking services by non-resident institutions

To examine structural banking reform measures taken since 2008, the OECD circulated a survey (Survey onthe Conditions for Establishment of Subsidiaries and Branches for the Provision of Banking Services by Non-Resident Institutions) to Delegates and Participants in the OECD Advisory Task Force on the Codes of Liberalisation and the OECD Committee on Financial Markets, which includes officials from central banks and finance ministries. This report describes the outcome of this survey, and was circulated to the FSB plenary in June 2016.