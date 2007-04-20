The OECD Competition Committee debated concessions in February 2006. This document includes an executive summary and the documents from the meeting: an analytical note by the OECD, written submissions from Brazil, the Czech Republic, France, Indonesia, Mexico, the Netherlands, Romania, Russia, Tunisia, Türkiye, and the United States, as well as a paper from Mr. Alberto Heimler. An aide-memoire of the discussion is also included.
