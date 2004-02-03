Completing the Foundation for Lifelong Learning

This report provides internationally comparable data from upper secondary schools. It sheds light on how these schools are managed and financed, on their approaches to and difficulties in securing qualified teachers, and their efforts to support the professional development of teachers. The report is based on OECD’s International Survey of Upper Secondary Schools that was conducted in 2001 in Belgium (Fl), Denmark, Finland, France, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Korea, Mexico, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland.