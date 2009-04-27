The OECD Competition Committee debated competitive restrictions in legal professions in June 2007. This document includes an executive summary and the documents from the meeting: an analytical note bythe OECD, written submissions from Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, the Czech Republic, Denmark, European Commission, France, Hungary, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Korea, Lithuania, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Poland, Portugal, Romania, South Africa, Spain, Switzerland, Chinese Taipei, Türkiye, the United Kingdom, the United States and BIAC as well as an aide-memoire of the discussion.