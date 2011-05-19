The OECD Global Forum on Competition debated Competition, State aids and Subsidies in February 2010. This document includes an executive summary of the debate and the meeting’s documentation: an analytical note by the OECD Secretariat, written submissions from Argentina, Croatia, Egypt, the European Union, the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia, India, Jordan, Lithuania, Mongolia, Morocco, Pakistan, Peru, Poland, Romania, the Russian Federation, Senegal, Spain, Chinese Taipei, Ukraine, the United States, BIAC as well as a Keynote Speech by the EU Competition Commissioner, contributions from several experts and an aide-memoire of the discussion.
Competition, State Aids and Subsidies
Key findings, summary and notes
Policy paper
OECD Roundtables on Competition Policy Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper7 June 2024
-
Working paper22 May 2024
-
20 May 2024
-
17 May 2024
-
3 November 2023
-
31 October 2023
-
Policy paper26 October 2023
-
Policy paper25 October 2023
Related publications
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
25 June 2024