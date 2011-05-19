The OECD Global Forum on Competition debated Competition, State aids and Subsidies in February 2010. This document includes an executive summary of the debate and the meeting’s documentation: an analytical note by the OECD Secretariat, written submissions from Argentina, Croatia, Egypt, the European Union, the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia, India, Jordan, Lithuania, Mongolia, Morocco, Pakistan, Peru, Poland, Romania, the Russian Federation, Senegal, Spain, Chinese Taipei, Ukraine, the United States, BIAC as well as a Keynote Speech by the EU Competition Commissioner, contributions from several experts and an aide-memoire of the discussion.