The OECD Competition Committee debated competition policy and procurement markets in June 1998. This document includes an executive summary, an analytical note by the OECD and submissions from Australia, Denmark, the European Commission, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Japan, Korea, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Chinese Taipei, Türkiye, the United Kingdom and the United States, as well as an aide-memoire of the discussion.
Competition Policy and Procurement Markets
Key findings, summary and notes
Policy paper
OECD Roundtables on Competition Policy Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper7 June 2024
-
Working paper22 May 2024
-
20 May 2024
-
17 May 2024
-
3 November 2023
-
31 October 2023
-
Policy paper26 October 2023
-
Policy paper25 October 2023
Related publications
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
25 June 2024