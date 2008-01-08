Competition, Patents and Innovation 

The OECD Competition Committee discussed the influence of competition and patents on innovation in October 2006. This document includes an executive summary and the documents from the meeting: an analytical note by the OECD, written submissions from Belgium, Brazil, Canada, the Czech Republic, Denmark, European commission, Finland, France, Japan, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Chinese Taipei, Türkiye, the United Kingdom, the United States, BIAC and papers from Professors B.H. Hall and F.M. Scherer as well as an aide-memoire of the discussion.