This paper considers a variety of anti-competitive conducts undertaken by State-Owned Enterprises, identifies the main challenges for competition authorities in these types of investigation, the factors that create those difficulties, and if, and how, they might result in under enforcement. It was prepared as a background note for a discussion on Competition Law and State-Owned Enterprises held at the 2018 OECD Global Forum on Competition.
Competition Law and State-Owned Enterprises
Policy paper
OECD Roundtables on Competition Policy Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper7 June 2024
-
Working paper22 May 2024
-
20 May 2024
-
17 May 2024
-
3 November 2023
-
31 October 2023
-
Policy paper26 October 2023
-
Policy paper25 October 2023
Related publications
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
25 June 2024