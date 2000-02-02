Competition Law and Policy in the Baltic Countries

Since regaining independence in the early 1990s, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania have developed effective competition policies, as part of a process toward achieving functioning market economies. All three countries have competition laws and competition agencies which enforce them. All three are entering a critical second phase in competition law enforcement as each is undertaking the difficult steps aimed at their full economic integration into Europe.

This is an appropriate time to review competition policy in the Baltic states and to develop future improvements. This publication presents the first comprehensive examination of competition law and policy in these three Baltic countries as well as the highlights of a conference held in Riga in May 1999.