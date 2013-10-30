Competition Issues in the Food Chain Industry

The OECD Competition Committee discussed competition in food chain industry in October 2013. This document includes an executive summary of the debate and the documents from the meeting: an analytical note by the OECD Secretariat, written submissions from Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, EU, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, India, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Lithuania, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russian Federation, South Africa, Spain, Türkiye, Ukraine, United Kingdom, United States, BIAC, and a summary of the discussion.