Competition Issues in the Electricity Sector 

The OECD Competition Committee debated competition policy in the electricity sector in October 2002. This document includes an executive summary and the documents from the meeting: an analytical note by Mr. Darryl Biggar for the OECD, written submissions from Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Denmark, the European Commission, France, Germany, Hungary, Ireland, Japan, Korea, Lithuania, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Chinese Taipei, the United States, as well as an aide-memoire of the discussion.